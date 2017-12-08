Kylie Jenner Still Hiding And Refusing To Appear In Public – She Sends BFF Jordyn Woods To Accept Her Beauty Award

Rumors about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy seem neverending. They continue to flow, and the latest hint is Kylie’s absence from an important event. Check out more details on what happened.

Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods came to the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards to accept the Beauty Newsmaker Award on Kylie’s behalf.

‘It was a privilege to accept the award for NewsMaker of The Year in honor of @kyliecosmetics this morning amongst so many brilliant people at @wwd Beauty Inc Awards💓’ Jordyn posted on her Instagram.

Ky’s absence could very well be interpreted in lots of ways, and, of course, one of them is the fact that she continues to hide and she doesn’t want to show her baby bump in public at least not yet.

WWD legitimized her brand with their reporting on Kylie’s almost one billion dollar business a few months ago.

Every time the Kardashian-Jenner sisters receive all kinds of industry honors they are usually excited to show up and get them.

Just think about when Kim Kardashians was honored for her tech entrepreneurship from Forbes magazine.

Other rumors are surrounding Kylie these days, unfortunately, such as the one that says Travis Scott dumped her, according to a source who spoke about this situation with Radar Online.

posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

It looks like Kylie’s baby daddy is not keeping his promises at all when it comes to his fatherly duties.

The insider claimed that she is having a meltdown at the moment because Travis does not seem to care at all about her and her pregnancy. This seems to be making her ‘completely manic.’

‘Travis is everywhere but with Kylie right now. She followed him on tour while he was in Boston, London, and even Las Vegas. But she just can’t do it anymore. And instead of giving up his fame to be there for her and the baby on the way, he is doing more shows than he ever did and he also left for Chicago two days ago after she begged him to remain in L.A. with her,’ said Radar Online’s source. We have to wait some more to be able to make something of all that’s been going on with Kylie these days.