Kylie Jenner Slammed For Photoshopping Thigh Gap!

We never expect social media influencers to be completely sincere about their personal lives or even their appearances but sometimes their lies come to the surface and scandals explode. The latest celebrity getting shamed for their failed attempt to fool their followers is Kylie Jenner, who was recently accused of Photoshopping a picture to give herself a thigh gap.

Kylie Jenner is one of those young women categorized by millions of teen and even pre-teen girls as #bodygoals.

But while all of these girls look up to her and try to achieve the same look, it is safe to say that not even Kylie herself manages to have the unrealistic beauty standards she promotes.

It’s just that her social media pictures are photoshopped!

Celebrity photographer and Photoshop expert Alan Barry claims that one of Kylie’s recent pictures has been altered a lot!

“It is my professional opinion that areas of the image have been manipulated in Photoshop or some other image-editing software,” he stated.

Sometimes it’s just that easy to give yourself a full body makeover, without even going to the plastic surgeon!

The specialist claimed that the areas where “straight lines” have been created are: “legs, torso and left arm.”

Her face was not left alone either. The photographer pointed out that she attempted to make her face look smaller in the cheeks area.

In addition, she completely changed her chest and collar bones, as well as the fingers of the right hand!

The most striking modification was her thigh gap that in reality is not a marker of being fit.

Either way, thigh gaps had become a viral trend in beauty a while ago, and it looks like it hasn’t completely disappeared.

“That thigh gap…. really? Aren’t we beyond trying to make these gaps appear as though we could drive a truck through them,” Barry said.

“This is a beautiful woman, with a beautiful body and fantastic look,” he added, claiming that he didn’t understand why she chose to alter her look so much.

What do you think of Kylie faking her pictures and reinforcing unrealistic beauty standards?