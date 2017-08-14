Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Fake Lip Kit Vendors With A Bold Move On ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner finds out that people have been selling counterfeit versions of her Lip Kits and more cosmetics and she takes the matter into her own hands. But she ends up doing something dangerous.

Kylie is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, and in the August 13 episode of Life of Kylie, she shows us that this is not an easy job.

She admitted that she feels like an old woman stuck in a 19-years-old body because of her responsibilities.

She took her fans behind the scenes of her Kylie Cosmetics company, and she explained that it all started when she couldn’t find the perfect shade of lip liner to match her lips and then she had to create her own.

‘None of us knew how big it was going to be,’ she admits.

We can see that she actually is involved in everything from choosing colors to testing the final products!

Counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics have become a big issue, and she vows to address it.

‘It’s important to me that something gets done about the fake Kylie Lip Kits and products,’ Kylie declares.

Meanwhile, Kylie struggles to keep the balance between friendship and professionalism with her crew.

She lets her makeup artist know that he can’t bring his boyfriend to shoots all the time like he’s been doing.

Kylie and her best friend Jordy woods decide to investigate the fake products in person.

As they drive downtown, her mother Kris Jenner advises against it, and she tells Kylie to be very careful.

Jordyn approaches a street vendor and sees all of the fake Kylie cosmetics.

The woman running the stand refused to sell the cosmetics to her on camera, and Jordyn ended up battling the paparazzi!

‘We’re out of here,’ Kylie shouts, driving away once Jordyn is safely back in the car with the fake products, which she managed to buy. Kris tells Kylie that they can turn the info over to the authorities, which will help cease the fakes being sold, and that she’s proud of her daughter!