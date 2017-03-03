Kylie Jenner Shames Kendall By Buying A House Twice As Expensive As Hers

Kendall Jenner might want to raise her home game now that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner bought a mansion twice the price of her current residency.

Up until now, Kendall was quite happy with her $6.5 million house but recently Kylie bought herself a home twice as big, worth $12.5, and suddenly Kendall feels humiliated.

As fans already know, Kylie and Kendall have been at each other’s throats before as they are very competitive people but now, it’s worse than ever!

Kendall’s home has six rooms and five bathrooms, but it sits on a small plot and has a small pool.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s new home that she bought back in October has 8 rooms and 11 bathrooms, making it look twice as “palatial” as Kendall’s.

Furthermore, the home also has a huge parcel around it and an equally fitting large pool.

According to trusty sources, Kendall has said to her friends that she’d never put her name on her products like Kylie did, but she is secretly jealous on her younger sister’s success.

“Kendall wants to live near the Hollywood elite and her model friends. They all hang out in West Hollywood, so that’s where she bought her house,” revealed one insider.

“Kendall doesn’t see the point in a huge portfolio like Kylie’s because she can only live in one house at a time.”

“They’ve been making money from the time they were quite young and all that money was put into a trust for them, so when each of them was 18 they started buying houses,” the girls’ grandmother revealed about the business savvy Jenners.

However, Kylie is determined to one day make more than Kim Kardashian, while Kendall does not have the same drive to invest and multiply her earnings as much.