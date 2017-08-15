FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner Says The Hardest Part Of Dating Is Hearing Unnecessary Negativity From Haters Online

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/15/2017
Kylie Jenner Says The Hardest Part Of Dating Is Hearing Unnecessary Negativity From Haters Online

Kylie Jenner is not afraid to admit the haters can get to her sometimes online. In the sneak-peek from Sunday’s new episode of Life of Kylie, she is feeling depressed, and Caitlyn Jenner is doing her best to cheer her up.

‘What’s going on? Do you have any life left in you?’ Caitlyn asks sad Kylie. ‘We gotta do something; you can’t sit around here and mope.’

 

In her confessional, Kylie explains the reason for her depression. ‘The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,’ she says.

‘You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.’

She believes that you cannot win with the Internet and all that haters do is spread unnecessary negativity.

She also confessed the fact that she sometimes feels like she is in a relationship with the world.

Kylie recently turned twenty, and she celebrated this great occasion the night before with a small group of friends and with her family.

 

🌻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

There was also a giant ice sculpture of herself. The reality star and business woman is on her way to becoming a billionaire, and this is happening thanks to her multi-million dollar makeup company.

Kylie had an ice sculpture resembling her butt and a chocolate fountain and birthday cake.

But, her best presents may have come from her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The rapper spoiled her with a diamond necklace and a full-string orchestra right on the morning of her birthday. Now there are officially no more teenagers in the Jenner family.

