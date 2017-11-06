FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Says That The New Baby Bump Photos Were Photoshopped; Her Fans Disagree: ‘Girl, You’re Pregnant’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/06/2017
Kylie Jenner Says That The New Baby Bump Photos Were Photoshopped; Her Fans Disagree 'Girl, You’re Pregnant'Source: lifeandstylemag.com

Some new photographs showed up these days which appear to show Kylie Jenner with a visible growing baby bump. She keeps insisting that they are photoshopped.

 

The rumored pregnant star took a moment of her busy day on November 5 to discuss a few photos that seem to show her growing baby bump.

‘First of all,’ she wrote on Twitter, ‘if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check the crooked lines in the background.’

She then shared a foursome of photos of her in a baggy black outfit that hid her body. ‘2nd photo is clearly altered.’

She also retweeted another user who stated that the photos were edited, ‘Check the car [in the background] line.’

This might be the first time that Kylie has actually addresses her rumored pregnancy.

On the other hand, she didn’t really say she was or wasn’t pregnant. All she did was drag one picture of her for supposedly being photoshopped.

 

Her fans were glad to see her attack people for photoshopping her but they were also annoyed that Kylie didn’t actually say if she was pregnant or not.

‘You’re still pregnant so what is the pointttttt,’ one person tweeted.

‘Can you just tell us if [you’re] pregnant #givethepplwhattheywant,’ another fan posted while someone else was as fed up with Kylie’s pregnancy as Kylie is with bad photoshopping.

‘I’m so done with this. She’s obviously pregnant. The family just wants to reveal it on their shot, to make more money. They think they slick.’ Check out the potential reason for which she is not discussing her pregnancy.

Kylie was rocking the sweatpants and sweater while she was boarding a private jet for Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday. Kylie also missed Kendall Jenner’s birthday, leading some to speculate that she’s hiding her pregnancy from eager fans.

