Kylie Jenner Says She’s Never Had A Drink Before – She Can’t Wait To Turn 21

As CI readers know, Kylie is 20-years-old now, but she can’t wait to turn 21. The star is looking forward to being old enough to drink. During an interview with BuzzFeed on Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was asked about what she’s looking forward to the most about being in her 20’s.

The reality star turned 20-years-old just one day before.

She claimed, “Probably turning 21. I feel like that’s fun. You know, I’ve never had a drink before so I just wanna know what it’s like.”

Something tells us she’s fibbing here. Is it really possible she’s never had a drink in her entire life?

In case you missed it, back in 2013, Kylie and her sister Kendall who were 15 and 17 at the time sparked rumors they were drinking illegally at a nightclub.

Their mom, Kris Jenner, said to E! news, “they don’t have fake ID’s and they don’t drink.”

Kylie later tweeted, “I’m sorry to disappoint, but Kendall & I will not grow up to be let downs. I know that’s what some people would, unfortunately, like to see…but I’m not going to sit around and let grown adults create untrue stories about me underage drinking & partying every night with a fake I.D.”

In 2015, Kylie was at a club in Montreal where she held her 18th birthday.

In the French speaking city of Canada, she was promoting a party there and was not seen drinking any alcohol.

Good for her! During an appearance on the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the star said, “I wasn’t planning on drinking,” because her mom appeared to be worried the star would partake in intoxicated festivities.