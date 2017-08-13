FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Says She Feels Like No One Takes Her Seriously As CEO

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/13/2017
Kylie JennerSource: People.com

Nothing is easy! Kylie Jenner opened up in a new interview about what it’s like to be the CEO of a company at the young age of 19-years-old. On the newest episode of Life Of Kylie, Jenner, who is now 20-years-old, revealed she struggles with demonstrating authority over her team.

The third episode of the new series saw the reality star attending a birthday party with her best friend, Jordyn Woods while getting caught in the notoriously awful LA traffic.

While talking about her success at her age, the star explained, “The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the trying-to-figure-it-out-stage or college. Me, I have major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuffed in a 19-year-old’s body.”

And while Kylie has her fair share of close personal friends, it’s not always easy balancing being a person’s friend as well as a business associate.

In fact, sometimes it’s downright impossible.

The star explained she is cool with her co-workers, but she does not hang out with them outside of their professional settings.

Not only does it change a person’s personal relationships, but sometimes it’s difficult to get your “subordinates” to respect the authority in the manner you see fit.

Because Jenner is so young, she finds it difficult to get the respect she feels she deserves.

She explained, “I had the opportunity to make the coolest makeup line that I’ve always dreamed of. It’s my only passion. I learned a lot though and had experienced things that people my age do not even know how to handle. I do feel like people don’t take me seriously as a businesswoman because of my age and my reputation. But I do think they’re starting to. I like to prove people wrong.” Check out Kylie’s new show if you want to hear her explain her life in her own words!

