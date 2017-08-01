Kylie Jenner Says Not Going To Prom Was ‘Really Sad’ On KUWK Spin-Off ‘Life Of Kylie!’

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s premiere episode of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old reality TV star revealed why she never went to prom. As fans may already be aware, the younger Jenner sister was home schooled.

‘It was really sad actually. I had to unfollow my friends that I went to school with. They probably thought I hated them, but I just could not see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom, and I was like, ‘Can’t see it.’ It really just made me sad,’ Kylie told Victoria, her stylist while trying on prom dresses.

A few years later, the star thought it would be fun to finally experience what she didn’t get the chance to at the time.

Not only would she get to live that experience but she also surprised a lucky fan, a boy named Albert, at his formal dance.

Not to mention, choosing her prom gown was a blast!

‘It is a little booby for Albert and I, you know?’ she joked while modeling a rose gold dress with a plunging neckline.

Life of Kylie premieres Sunday at 9 P.M. on E, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Previously, the celebrity admitted she was a bit nervous to star in a series all by herself, without her large famous family but it looks like she’s going to do great!

Are you excited to watch Kylie’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off show?