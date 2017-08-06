FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Says Her Friend Jordyn Woods Is A “Third Wheel” In All Of Her Relationships

Todd Malm Posted On 08/06/2017
Jordyn Woods And Kylie JennerSource: EOnline.com

Kylie Jenner and her other half, Jordyn Woods, are best friends, and apparently, have an unbreakable bond. Despite that, sometimes when a man comes into the picture, things can get complicated.

However, according to the reality stars, Jordyn is the third wheel and hangs around just as much anyway!

When talking about Kylie and her relationships, Woods admitted, “I become an extended leg of their relationship. Whoever she’s with.”

So according to their logic, it’s almost like Kylie’s boyfriends have to take the package deal.

That might prove difficult for Travis Scott, the rapper who’s currently dating the 19-year-old makeup maven.

Jenner added, “She’s like the third wheel. I feel like I really am always in a relationship, so we’re kind of used to it. If I was single, she would probably not be friends with me because I would just want to be with her all the time.”

She went on, “I don’t think I’ve known you ever to not be in a relationship,” the 19-year-old model told her bestie, explaining, “Sometimes the guy has to understand like, ‘Right now it’s our time.'”

Tomorrow night @lifeofkylieone @eentertainment 💗🎉

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

According to Kylie and Jordyn, they have a special connection where they just “get each other.”

She explained, “knowing you could tell them like, ‘Hey, I just killed someone, I need you to come…’Not saying we would ever do that.'” We don’t want to be a negative nancy here, but we can’t help but point out that sometimes, not all friendships last, especially as people grow older.

As long as Jordyn doesn’t start a company that rivals her friends, things should be ok! Jordyn is a frequent reoccurring guest on Kylie’s new show, Life Of Kylie. Be sure to check it out!

