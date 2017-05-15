Kylie Jenner Reveals She Struggles With Trying To Keep Up With Her Image

In a new trailer for Kylie Jenner’s reality show, the 19-year-old beauty mogul opened up about the struggle of juggling her career and personal life. She said she had lived her whole life in front of a camera and struggled to keep it real sometimes.

Advertisement

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. But they don’t. I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder reminded her viewers that when Keeping Up With The Kardashians began and made her family incredibly famous, she was only 9-years-old.

“I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into.”

Jenner said she has two sides, one where she is a socialite and reality TV vixen with over 93 million Instagram followers and of course, the other side which is a regular girl who just likes to chill with her friends when she’s not working.

It’s hardly a surprising revelation that the reality star has a life where she just likes to hang out with her friends, considering that is what most people do, but we appreciate her attempt at humility!

“There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with. This show is a gift to my fans. I do feel pressure to not let anybody down.”

mamas A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

The preview of her new show shows Jenner taking a lucky high school student to prom, posing for a repertoire of sexy photos while chilling with her best friend Jordyn Woods during their moments of relaxation.

Advertisement

She said her new program wouldn’t be Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It will be like a therapy session where she figures out what really makes her happy in this life!