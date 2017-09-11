Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Humiliating First Kiss Was What Pushed Her To Get Her Lips Done: ‘It Just Really Affected Me’

It turns out that Kylie Jenner’s make-up empire started from just one not so nice comment a boy made about her. On the latest episode of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off Life of Kylie, the younger Jenner sister opened up about her first kiss during a therapy session.

The reality TV star revealed how her first experience with locking lips gave her some insecurities about her appearance and led to her famous pouty lips.

Kylie said that she was 15 when she kissed a boy for the first time and shockingly enough, he made a rude comment about her mouth afterward.

‘When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just did not feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I ended up getting my lips done,’ the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted to her therapist.

All in well when it ends well, we assume.

After all, her suddenly much bigger lips also eventually led to her super popular lip kits – who’s laughing now?

It looks like still him because, despite the fact that it’s been five years since then and her pout looks much poutier now, Jenner that his words stuck with her all of this time.