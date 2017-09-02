FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » TV Shows

Kylie Jenner Reveals Fear Of Butterflies, Gets Emotional Over Jordyn Woods’ Father’s Death On ‘Life Of Kylie’

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 09/02/2017
Kylie Jenner gets emotional on Life of KylieSource: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner is going to be a bit emotional on the next episode of Life of Kylie. Several previews are making the Internet rounds that show Kylie crying alongside her best friend Jordyn Woods as they talk about the death of Jordyn’s father. Kylie also reveals her number one fear that has surprised many fans. The youngest of the Kardashian clan has a strong fear of butterflies. In fact, she describes herself as being terrified of the insects, whom she says without their wings are downright ugly. You can check out the episode previews in the videos below.

Kylie reveals her own fears about her parents’ Caitlyn Jenner’s and Kris Jenner’s eventual death, but the scene shows that Kylie has a lot of empathy for her friend. She stated that because she and Jordyn are so close that when Jordyn cries, Kylie cries. Some fans have expressed surprise that Kylie is such a devoted and compassionate friend.

More surprising than Kylie’s overwhelming compassion for Jordyn, is her fear of butterflies. Kylie was videotaped in a botanical garden with a butterfly exhibit at the London Zoo where the butterflies were flying overhead. The fear was evident on Kylie’s face as she cowered away, worried a butterfly would land on her.

Life of Kylie promised to reveal secrets about the socialite and show new sides to her character, and so far the series has been true to its word

Though Kylie Jenner has plenty of fans, the show has been panned by critics and has a very low IMDB rating, currently at 3.6. Keep in mind that Keeping Up With The Kardashians has an even lower IMDB rating (currently 2.8), you’ll quickly see that it’s through social media marketing where the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner get their fan base.

Still, negative  reviews about their television shows have done little to hurt their net worth or encourage young girls to idolize both Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians

New Episode Tonight on E! 💜

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Are you going to watch Life of Kylie this Sunday? Are you surprised by her fear of butterflies? Life of Kylie airs Sundays on the E network at 9 p.m. ET.

You can watch past episodes of Life of Kylie on demand through ROKU, Sling TV, the E app, and through your cable or satellite provider.

1 Comment

JP
09/02/2017 at 2:25 pm
Reply

So fake…hurry and cancel her show slready.


