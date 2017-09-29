FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Reportedly Jets Off To Texas To Break Pregnancy News To Travis Scott’s Family

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/29/2017
This seems to be the first time that Kylie Jenner ever met Travis Scott’s family after she found out about the pregnancy. A source spoke to In Touch magazine that soon after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul learned that she is pregnant, she and her rapper boyfriend flew to ‘his home state of Texas so they could break the news and have Kylie meet his family.’

 

The source continues and points out that it’s definitely ‘a significant relationship milestone,’ considering they’ve only been dating for less than half a year.

The insider shared with the magazine in its October 9 issue that no matter what his family thinks, ‘Travis can’t wait to be a dad.’

The source also made sure to add that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling is thrilled.

Kylie and Travis are said to be waiting to get married until after their baby is born.

As stated by the insider, ‘Travis and Kylie are already talking marriage, but Kylie doesn’t want to tie the knot until after she gives birth.’ It seems that for the moment, ‘her top priority is the baby.’

As it was previously reported, Kylie confirmed she’s pregnant.

 

After being rumored to be pregnant with Travis’ baby for weeks, Kylie finally confirmed to her friends that she’s indeed pregnant, and Travis told his own pals that it’s a baby girl.

According to the latest rumors, she is due to give birth in February. ‘They started telling friends a few weeks ago,’ a source told People magazine.

‘The family has known for quite some time. She is excited, and so is Travis!’

The insider also added, ‘It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.’

1 Comment

Sparke Addams
09/29/2017 at 6:40 am
Time will tell but I don't believe she's pregnant


