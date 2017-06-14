Kylie Jenner Renews Boob Job Rumors Again! She Posed In A Tiny Yellow Bikini; Check Out The Video!

Kylie Jenner has always denied having any surgery done to her breasts. She credited her look to a good bra and also to clever contouring.

Now she is fueling a boob job again after she has flaunted her small bikini on Snapchat.

The 19-year-old reality star has always denied having had any form of breast surgery, and she posed up a storm on social media after she filmed herself.

She was wearing a tiny yellow bikini, and she was slowly rotating her camera to allow everyone to get a good look at every aspect of her amazing figure.

Many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s fans praised their favorite chick, but on the other hand, others couldn’t help renewing the good old debate in whether she has had an enhancement in the boob area or not.

All these speculations on Kylie’s breasts are nothing new as she has been the subject of such rumors for a very long time now.

She attributed her busty looks to wearing a very good quality bra back in 2015. who knows if things have changed since then or not?

‘I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I have gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.’

She also stated that her body has apparently changed with age and she wrote about this on her official application:

‘No, people, I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.’

Some other times she credited her busty looks to good makeup tricks and also to contouring.

On the other hand, Kylie’s boobs are not the only part of her recent Snapchat that is drawing attention.

Some fans with eagle eyes noticed that there appears to be a woman who is applying Kylie’s sunscreen for her. Indeed, crouched down in the video’s corner a woman can actually be seen rubbing something onto the back of Kylie’s legs. Who could it be?