Kylie Jenner Rejects Tyga’s Offers To Meet In Person – Rapper Wants To Discuss Unresolved Issues

Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up over three months ago, but the “Rack City” rapper is not over his ex-girlfriend yet.

The 27-year-old father of one still does not fully understand what went wrong in their on-and-off relationship that lasted close to three years; he wants to get some answers.

At 19, the reality television star is happy that she moved on with Travis Scott, one of the most popular talents on the hip-hop scene at the moment.

Tyga has been requesting a meeting face-to-face with his ex-girlfriend without much success. Jenner hopes that he remains in the past as she puts all of her energy in making things work with her new man.

The former Young Money rapper still believes that he is the love of her life and at some point, she will get back with him and dump Scott.

An insider spoke to a popular celebrity news website and stated: “Tyga is not over Kylie, not by a long shot. He still thinks she will come back to him. He was surprised she and Travis had not split yet. Things ended quickly between them and then before he knew it she was locked in with Travis. That left Tyga with a lot of unresolved issues. They have talked, but she is always putting up walls.”

The “Hookah” artist is not ready to say goodbye and still has some fight in him for Jenner.

The source added: “He has written her letters but wants to give them to her in person. He is been trying to get her to meet him, but so far she has been keeping her distance.”

The news about Tyga comes at a unique time for the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This week, Jenner and Scott faced their first cheating rumors after a popular media outlet reported that he was caught cheating with ten women.

Two days after the allegations surfaced, the couple decided to go on a date in Los Angeles holding hands.

Some say it was just doing damage control. A few critics even suggested that he did cheat for real, but she is already too deep in love to let him go.

Either way, Tyga is monitoring the situation, waiting for the right moment to get his woman back.