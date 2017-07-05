FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Refuses To Discuss Tyga And Travis Scott In Her New Show Life Of Kylie Which Has Been Described As “Dull”

Todd Malm Posted On 07/05/2017
Kylie JennerSource: StyleCaster.com

Kylie Jenner won’t dish on the details regarding her relationships. According to a source, Kylie doesn’t want to talk about her love life on her new reality show, Life Of Kylie, which will debut in August of 2017.

According to a report from Life And Style, the 19-year-old cultural icon refused to discuss her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, or her new boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Apparently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star only wants to talk about her businesses as well as her social media presence.

However, what do people care about the most? Do they care about Kylie’s business ventures or do they want to hear the salacious details regarding her past love-life?

I don’t know about you, but we want to listen to the dirt about past exes.

Executives at the Network are allegedly panicking after test audiences found that the show was too boring.

An insider claimed, when the show was announced in April, the network agreed that the show would follow her personal life as well as her business ventures.

Nevertheless, when it came time to shoot the show, Kylie only wanted to talk about her social media life and her entrepreneurial enterprises.

The source claimed exec’s are worried the show will be a disaster or a flop.

The insider went on to say the show is even dropping with Kylie’s die-hard fans.

It comes across as dull and wooden, and there just isn’t enough drama, plain and simple.

As CI readers know, Kylie famously dated Tyga since 2014, before they finally broke up in April of this year.

The relationship became even more complicated when Tyga’s baby momma Blac Chyna had yet another child with Kylie’s older half-brother, Rob. Despite the drama, the show may not do as well as planned, and exec’s are hoping they can inject some excitement into the new reality series.

