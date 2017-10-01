Kylie Jenner Posts First Snapchat, Cosmetics Videos Since Pregnancy News, Can You See A Baby Bump?

It’s been several weeks since word broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, but there’s been difficulty separating fact from fiction. Fans have flocked to Kylie’s social media pages and scoured over photos looking for a glimpse of a baby bump. Though there are photos circulating online showing a possible baby bump, they aren’t official pictures and it’s hard to determine if they are authentic or photoshopped.

Kylie Jenner is promoting her new fall collection of Kylie Cosmetics and uploaded her first YouTube video over the weekend. Additionally, she went on Snapchat and shared her first story since the pregnancy news went viral.

While Kylie’s news about new and upcoming lip kits was a big hit, many people had another reason for watching the video. They wanted to see if Kylie’s baby bump was showing. Unfortunately, Kylie never let the camera get a close up of her stomach.

You can watch the video below.

Kylie’s announcement that she is launching five new colors in her lip kit in the fall of 2017 is big news, but fans want to hear her make an announcement of a different type.

With reports that Kim Kardashian has hired a surrogate for her third child and that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both pregnant, fans are waiting for facts, the truth, and confirmation of the stories from the women.

Kylie appeared in the video with her best friend Jordyn Woods and there was no mention of a pregnancy.

Fans are now resorting to studying Kylie’s face and arms to see if they can detect any weight gain.

In addition to the YouTube video, Kylie also took to Snapchat and shared a story and fans had a similar response. They wanted to see if she confirmed a pregnancy.

Those who saw the snap also looked for any signs of pregnancy and became disappointed when they didn’t find any.

Some think that Kylie isn’t pregnant after all because she looked very thin. However; Kylie used several filters during the Snapchat and didn’t show her stomach, making it nearly impossible to know for sure.

What do you think? Do you think Kylie is playing with the audience in order to get more viewers to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians or do you think she is really pregnant and hiding her body because she wants to keep it private?