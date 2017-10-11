Kylie Jenner ‘Petrified’ As Her Lips Start To Deflate – Not Allowed To Get Injections Because Of Her Pregnancy

The younger Jenner sister was shocked when she found out she will no longer be able to get her lips done as she is expecting. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to regret her decision of getting pregnant.

Sources close to the famous family revealed that Kylie is really upset she will no longer be allowed to get lip injections for the duration of her pregnancy.

‘Her weight isn’t the only thing that has Kylie really worked up right now. It is also her face. She went in to get her normal routine lip filler procedure and the doctor turned her down because she’s pregnant. Now she’s just petrified because she’s starting to see her lips deflate back to their original size!’ One source claimed.

As you may already be aware, Jenner is about four months pregnant with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Because of her yet unborn baby, the makeup mogul’s body has been drastically changing, and she is mortified fans are going to see her weight gain and now her deflated lips.

After all, she has been building a huge empire based around her famous pout.

Advertisement

‘Kylie hates the way her face looks when she’s not pumped full of fillers, but she knows that she’s just going to have to deal with it for now,’ the insider revealed.