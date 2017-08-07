Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her Struggles With Success – “I Just Want To Run Away Sometimes”

Kylie Jenner has been a reality star since she was just 9-years-old – when the popular series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, first came on to the airwaves. Now, the makeup maven is 19-years-old and is world famous, but sometimes she regrets her circumstances.

On her new show, Life of Kylie, the young reality star shows what it’s like to be in her shoes.

In the premiere of the popular series, she revealed to her best friend, Jordyn Woods, that sometimes she “just wants to run away.”

In the debut which took place on Sunday, the beauty icon spoke to a therapist about her struggles with being so visible as a public figure.

Long hair was a vibe… btw who's tuning in Sunday @lifeofkylieone ?? A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Kylie, who will be 20-years-old soon, said, “when you grow up on camera, people feel like they know.”

She added, “I for sure didn’t choose this life – but I’m not going to say I’m not keeping up this lifestyle,” while acknowledging she actively participates in being famous.

Kylie exasperatingly said, “I don’t like all the attention because it reminds me I’m Kylie f****n Jenner.”

Sure, her life has been great in many ways, as she is privileged far beyond that of the regular person.

However, she has missed out on some things that other kids take for granted.

Jenner hasn’t even attended high school, so a high-school graduation was something that was on her bucket list.

Jordyn and Kylie took a young man named Albert to his prom in Sacremento, California, which was a great experience for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

According to Albert’s mom, kids at school made fun of Albert for not having a date for the prom, and they even held up a sign to make fun of him.However, his wishes were granted when Jordyn and Kylie showed up to take him to the ceremony. She said she hoped it would “change his life a little. It was so cool. I’m so glad we made it here.”