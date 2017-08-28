Kylie Jenner Not A Fan Of Kendall Jenner? ‘We Wouldn’t Be Friends If We Weren’t Sisters’

The teaser for the next episode of Life of Kylie is totally ominous! Kylie Jenner admits that there is some friction between her and Kendall Jenner.

The two of them are definitely different people. Kylie’s primary focus is on her cosmetics line, and Kendall wants to build upon her already existing modeling career.

But in many ways, they are two of a kind, even if they don’t admit this. Over the years, the two girls have always been allies despite the average spat between siblings.

They even have a joint fashion label which can obviously speak volumes of their strong bond.

This is the exact reason for which Kylie’s words concerning her sister are very troubling.

‘Kendall and I, I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters,’ she stated in the teaser for the forthcoming installment. Well, that’s quite a statement!

What could come between these two world-famous sisters? In the episode, the media maven and her gang head to London.

We’re guessing that it’s a business trip considering all the coals this adorable looker has in the fire, but we’re not sure; we are going to have to wait and see what’s this trip all about.

In the August 27 episode, Kylie admitted that it’s possible she jumped back into dating too soon after she broke up with Tyga.

‘I didn’t realize I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again,’ she admits. Well, it might not have been the best idea, but she certainly looks like she’s making the most of her steamy romance with Travis Scott!