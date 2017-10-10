Kylie Jenner Might Have Revealed The Sex Of Khloe’s Baby

Is Khloe Kardashian going to have a baby boy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson? Kylie Jenner who is also expecting her own child with Travis Scott appeared to give a few subtle hints at her sister’s pregnancy with some pics that she shared on Snapchat.

She took to social media on Monday, October 9, to share a picture featuring three phone cases with the Kylie Lip Kit logos. Two were pink, and one was blue.

‘Which one? I’m thinking blue,’ so she captioned the snap.

Kylie is reportedly having a baby girl with Tristan while Kim Kardashian is said to be expecting her own baby with Kanye West via a surrogate mother.

Judging by Kylie’s post, it seems that the one expecting a baby boy would be Khloe.

Kylie also shared a picture of three fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon buns.

A source previously told PEOPLE that, ‘Khloe and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney [Kourtney Kardashian] are also involved in the process,’ adding, ‘All the sisters are super excited, and Kris [Kris Jenner] has been helping as well.’

‘Khloe is looking for a home with [boyfriend Tristan Thompson], and she’s thrilled they’ve taken this next step together,’ the insider confessed, before adding that ‘the whole family is super supportive of each other.’

‘Kylie still wants to keep a low profile,’ the source said of Kylie, who ‘prefers to stay home’ at the moment.

‘Even though this is a fascinating time for her, she wants to be more private for now, and she is doing her best to stay out of the public eye.’

‘She feels good, but her body is changing,’ the source continued.

‘She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead, so she has company. She is very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy.’