Kylie Jenner Might Get A KUWK Spin-Off Show And The Title Has Already Been Chosen!

If you are a Kylie Jenner fan, then you may have heard the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is in talks of receiving her own reality TV show very soon.

New reports have confirmed that the youngest Jenner is getting her own spin-off without the rest of the clan.

The rumors have been going around for a short while, but now we know that the title is going to be Life of Kylie, and if the network gives her the approval we may see Kylie by herself very soon.

Reportedly, the show is going to focus on her growing makeup empire as well as on her personal life, more specifically her relationship with on and off again boyfriend Tyga.

And considering that the two went their separate ways last month drama is sure to ensue!

Nevertheless, close friends of the couple have claimed that they will for sure get back together very soon as “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together.”

Indeed, the pair has split a few times especially in July of last year when, after getting back together, they were the happiest they have ever been. One source claimed that although Kylie really needed the time away from Tyga, “it’s fate” so they rekindled their love pretty fast.

During their small break, Tyga admitted he was still in love with Kylie Jenner, so everything fell back into place.

Would you like to watch a Keeping Up with The Kardashians spin-off featuring only Kylie Jenner? Do you think Kylie and Tyga will get back together or is it over for good this time?