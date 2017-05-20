Kylie Jenner Meets Travis Scott And It Was A Home Run – They Absolutely Love Her Funny Side

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still going strong after a few weeks of dating.

Most people were convinced that the relationship was not going to last because 19-year-old Jenner seemed destined to be with another rapper, Tyga, a man that she had dated on and off for close to three years.

Well, the critics were wrong because things have never looked better between those two.

It seems that the reality television star has put her past behind and the rapper decided to be less of a player to make the romance work.

If they are happy together, the world should be glad for them. Earlier this month, Jenner and Scott headed to Texas where they met his family.

Naysayers were puzzled by the move. Usually, new couples opt to wait a little longer before meeting the families.

Those two are confident that there is bright future for them although some of them fans are still not on board.

They were able to convince the relatives of the talented music star that this story is the real deal and not a fake storyline put together for a new reality show.

Jenner made quite an impression because she was not the caricature that is often painted in the media.

A person in the know was quick to reveal: “Travis’ family loved Kylie, they think she is a total sweetheart. They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she is with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she is not using him for fame or fortune.”

The source added: “They really appreciated that she is of course so crazy about Travis and how incredibly in love with him she is. They think she is a great match for him, and they really like how she keeps him in check and holds her own. Kylie is sassy, and funny, sweet and charming, and his family really took to her.”

Wow, that is probably more than they were hoping for in this little visit to the family.

The twosome went to a basketball game in Houston and decided afterward to take the huge step.

It seems that bet has paid off and it was a home run.

Of course, nothing is official as yet, and people in their respective teams have asked us not to put the cart before the horse, but the excitement is real for this love adventure to succeed.

Advertisement

So far, Jenner and Scott seem to be dancing to the same beat, and we can only hope that it will last.