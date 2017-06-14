FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner May Remove Tyga Tattoo After Getting A New One For Travis Scott

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/14/2017
Kylie Jenner got a new tattoo in honor of her new boyfriend Travis Scott’s song ‘Butterfly.’ But what about her T tattoo she got for Tyga less than one year ago? Will she remove it?

Kylie definitely plays pretty fast and loose with the ink. Back in 2016, on New Year’s Eve, she debuted with a small black T on her ankle. The tattoo was for her longtime boyfriend, Tyga.

After the couple ended the relationship now, she has moved on with Travis Scott. Even if they have only been together for a couple of months, she has unveiled her newest tattoo on Snapchat.

This time it is a simple tiny black butterfly on that matches Travis, and that symbolizes his song called Butterfly.

We are wondering if now that she got a new ankle tattoo for her new boyfriend,  she will get the old one lasered off soon.

A source close to her knows more details about this, and it seems that she might not get it off after all.

‘She’s not planning on erasing her Tyga tattoo. However, she does want her tattoo artist Rafael Valdez to cover it up with a new design at some point in the future.’

All in all, why would she decide to get a permanent tattoo on her body for someone that she hasn’t been seeing for a long time? Only she knows the answer to this question, apparently.

 

The same insider had more to say about this whole tattooing issue:

‘Kylie is just crazy about Travis, and she says she could see herself with him forever. It’s still really early days, so only time will tell.’

Well, this seems to explain the new tattoo, but on the other hand, we already know that she will be more careful with the rapper.

We can’t help wondering what she will be covering the T tattoo with if she decides on doing so. We’ll just have to wait and see what she’ll be up to in the future. For now, she seems to be doing pretty okay with Travis so we wish the couple good luck and joyful days ahead.

