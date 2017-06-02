Kylie Jenner Just Posed In Lingerie – Does She Want To Show Tyga What He Missed?

Things just got hotter around! Kylie Jenner looks absolutely amazing in her latest photo shoot where she stripped down to just black lacy lingerie to promote her new Lip Kit for Kylie Cosmetics. Too bad, her ex-boyfriend Tyga is not around anymore because it’s pretty obvious what he is missing.

Kylie Jenner got us more intrigued by her beauty with the latest photo shoot as the young star was photographed in lacy black lingerie to promote her product, and we are truly amazed by her gorgeous looks.

In the picture, she appears to lie down in a bed in a see-through bra with just a small strap around her waist showing off her sexy slender figure.

This girl is definitely one who knows how to use her sexy assets to sell her products, and we aren’t even complaining!

There are some questions that pop up in our minds, and one of the is what does her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, think about this hot photo shoot?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

The two of them used to be inseparable, but now Kylie seems to have a great thing going on with Travis Scott who treats her the way she deserves.

With the way things are currently going, Kylie really seems a lot happier. According to a source, she feels totally comfortable with him, and she also trusts him which is great.

“She is happy for the first time because she is in a relationship built on trust. She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back the way she was always suspicious of Tyga.”

It is great to see that she finally found someone who actually respects and loves her and who is also helping her mature as a human being.

The insider admitted that she has never been happier and more secure than she is now with Travis Scott.

Advertisement

She feels that what they have is real and she thinks that this is her first mature and healthy relationship. Tyga definitely was the one who had a lot to lose, because Travis gets to cuddle and snuggle the hot chick in the black lacy lingerie!