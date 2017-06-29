Kylie Jenner Jealous Of Kim’s New Makeup Line – ‘She Feels Like It’s A Slap In The Face!’

According to new reports, young makeup mogul Kylie Jenner feels competitive when it comes to her older half-sister Kim’s new line of cosmetics. What makes it even worse for her is the fact that Kim’s line sold out in minutes!

Nothing like a little family rivalry, right?

Jenner is used to being on top with her wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics.

However, this week, Kim Kardashian launched her own contour and highlighter kit and the reality TV star is quickly getting on Kylie’s level in the makeup industry.

Sources say that the two sisters competing in the same field has created some unwanted tensions in the family.

‘Kylie is really upset. She feels like it is a slap in the face from her own big sister. It [Their rivalry] heated up when Kylie became more famous than Kim on Instagram [likes wise, not followers].’

In addition, the two were also the only Kardashian-Jenners to make the Forbes 2017 Highest Paid Celebrities List.

Kim was number 47 while Kylie was 59.

While Kim has been pushing to be the only queen of the Kardashian clan, Kylie went and got herself her own spin-off show.

For Kylie, the fact that Kim launched makeup products is the last straw but for Kim is an opportunity to show her who’s on top!

Another insider revealed that Kylie is not the only sister Kim competes with.

Apparently, she is in a constant competition with all of her sisters, despite still helping their businesses from time to time.

Do you agree with Kylie that Kim is intentionally trying to steal her thunder?