Kylie Jenner Is Tired Of Hiding Pregnancy But Momager Kris Wants To Wait For More Cash

Kylie Jenner allegedly fought with Caitlyn who disapproved of her romance with Travis Scott — now, she is feuding with her momager, Kris.

To put it lightly, there is a mini-war taking place inside the Jenner clan. According to the latest rumors, the makeup guru is pregnant with her first child.

The 20-year-old sister of Kim and Khloe Kardashian is expected to give birth to a little girl in early 2018.

A person close to the reality star spoke to Radar Online and said she is feuding with Kris who is pressuring her to hide her baby bump.

Scott’s girlfriend has been told by Kris not to give any hints about her pregnancy on social media.

It was fun in the beginning. Kylie found it hilarious to play with the media by posting old pictures where she has abs instead of a baby bump.

Kylie laughed at the publications that went crazy with the Photoshopping. Several magazines digitally added a baby bump to some of the photos she took months ago.

However, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is no longer laughing.

She wants to announce to the world that she has a baby on the way, and Kris is preventing this from happening.

The insider shared: “Honestly, Kylie is just an emotional wreck right now. She does not know what to do or who to trust, and she is just so vulnerable right now. Her age is really starting to show.”

The source continued: “Kylie is just tired of being in hiding. She hates the fact that she has to keep it a big secret for Kris. It has created a lot of tension between the two of them, and there was already a lot of tension, to begin with.”

According to another source, Kylie is planning an over-the-top pregnancy shoot inspired by Beyonce.

The person said: “Kylie was inspired by Beyonce’s iconic twin announcement on her Instagram page, so she decided to reach out to the photographer as well as other photographers she loves and trusts to recreate her special iconic moment announcing her pregnancy.”

The family added: “Kylie wants to do a similar shoot, with her style, flair, and creativity to share her news with the world. Kylie has been busy taking meetings, brainstorming with some amazing artists and photographers in the planning of what she hopes will be her sexiest and most liked Instagram post ever. She wants to carry on the Kardashian tradition of breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement.”

Do you think Kylie will get fed up with Kris and announce her pregnancy on social media?