Kylie Jenner Is Sick And Tired Of Kendall’s ‘Superior Attitude’ – Plots To Conquer The Catwalk As Well!

According to new reports, Kylie Jenner is sick and tired of her older sister Kendall Jenner’s ‘superior attitude’ ever since she has started to be regarded as a famous high fashion model. With that being said, a source close to the makeup mogul revealed she has decided to give her sibling a little competition by also joining the catwalk.

The 20-year-old is so competitive that she is ready to launch her own modeling career and prove her 21-year-old sister that she can make it as well.

‘Kylie has never understood the big fuss about Kendall and her catwalk career. In her opinion she has just as much to offer in the beauty and style stakes,’ the insider explained.

But Kylie doesn’t just think she’s got what it takes to become a famous high fashion model – she is also reportedly very annoyed by how high and might Kendall has been acting around her and the rest of the famous family ever since her modeling career soared.

She’s super ‘fed up’ by Kendall’s superiority complex!

The trusty insider explained that in order to wipe Kendall’s condescending smile right off her face, Kylie instructed her agents to contact the most well-known scouting agencies.

It sounds like she is taking this challenge very seriously as she is networking in her sister’s business circles as well.

Advertisement

Do you think Kylie Jenner is fit to be a high-fashion model? Will the reality TV star manage to dethrone Kendall’s modeling empire?