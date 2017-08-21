FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner Kat Von D blac chyna bella thorne kylie jenner travis scott chris brown bernice burgos kim kardashian rihanna karrueche tran nicki minaj chris pratt scott disick kanye west drake tyga bella hadid adriana lima kourtney kardashian ashley graham khloe kardashian danny fujikawa
Home » Fashion

Kylie Jenner Is Sick And Tired Of Kendall’s ‘Superior Attitude’ – Plots To Conquer The Catwalk As Well!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/21/2017
0
578 Views
0


kylie kendall jennerSource: etonline.com

According to new reports, Kylie Jenner is sick and tired of her older sister Kendall Jenner’s ‘superior attitude’ ever since she has started to be regarded as a famous high fashion model. With that being said, a source close to the makeup mogul revealed she has decided to give her sibling a little competition by also joining the catwalk.

The 20-year-old is so competitive that she is ready to launch her own modeling career and prove her 21-year-old sister that she can make it as well.

‘Kylie has never understood the big fuss about Kendall and her catwalk career. In her opinion she has just as much to offer in the beauty and style stakes,’ the insider explained.

But Kylie doesn’t just think she’s got what it takes to become a famous high fashion model –  she is also reportedly very annoyed by how high and might Kendall has been acting around her and the rest of the famous family ever since her modeling career soared.

She’s super ‘fed up’ by Kendall’s superiority complex!

The trusty insider explained that in order to wipe Kendall’s condescending smile right off her face, Kylie instructed her agents to contact the most well-known scouting agencies.

It sounds like she is taking this challenge very seriously as she is networking in her sister’s business circles as well.

Advertisement

Do you think Kylie Jenner is fit to be a high-fashion model? Will the reality TV star manage to dethrone Kendall’s modeling empire?

Post Views: 578

Read more about kendall jenner kylie jenner kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Body Confident 61 Year Old Kris Jenner Plans To Release Sexy ‘But Tasteful’ Naked Pictures
08/21/2017
Kylie Jenner Goes On A Bentley Shopping Detox To Get Over Tyga!
08/21/2017
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Her Sizzling Romance With Travis Scott – ‘He Is Obsessed With Me’
08/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *