FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian khloe kardashian selena gomez ashley graham Gabriel Aubry kylie jenner kanye west rihanna miranda kerr melania trump bradley cooper celine dion Giuseppe Zanotti Calvin Klein Mandy Teefey nicki minaj paris jackson kendall jenner katy perry jennifer lawrence gigi hadid
Home » Fashion

Kylie Jenner Is Proud That Kim Kardashian Is Copying Her Makeup Line, But She Wishes She Would Stay In Her lane

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/15/2017
0
437 Views
0


Kylie Jenner Is Proud That Kim Kardashian Is Copying Her Makeup Line, But She Wishes She Would Stay In Her laneSource: bet.com

Two can play the cosmetics game! Kylie Jenner is impressed that Kim Kardashian is starting her own makeup line. On the other hand, she wishes that her sister would stay in her own lane.

Kylie Jenner has become an inspiration source for Kim, and it seems that the latter really has the be the queen of everything as she just started her own beauty products collection. A source close to Kylie revealed more details:

‘Kylie is proud, she feels like she inspired Kim to get into the make-up game. She never imagined there’d be a day when Kim would be following in her footsteps, it just shows how much things have changed.’

Kim has been teasing her own line of makeup products using Instagram with the date 06-21-17 flashing in the nude blush color that she used in her collab with Kylie’s lip kit line.

 

@kkwbeauty

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This is a clear hint of the launching date of her products.

‘But there’s still competition between them, Kylie does worry that her big sister will come in and take over. She likes that Kim is copying her but wants her to stay in her own lane.’

We can understand why Kylie is not that happy with Kim copying what she does.

Kim, together with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney dabbed in a makeup collection a few years ago, but it all went downhill as it got tied up in a lawsuit and the sisters eventually lost their interest in it.

Then Kylie carved out a lip kit empire, and this has made her fabulous, successful, and also wealthy.

We can definitely understand why Kim is revisiting a potentially successful new venture to her career.

Let’s hope that there are enough fans of both sisters to keep Kylie’s own line successful while Kim also tries to grow hers.

Advertisement

But what about if you had enough money to buy a single product? Which sister would you choose to buy it from? We will just have to wait and see what Kim manages to do with her makeup line before we can make up our minds. We don’t think that Kim will steal her sister’s customers, on the other hand.

Post Views: 437

Read more about kim kardashian kylie jenner

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire With A New Beauty Line
06/14/2017
Kim Kardashian To Have An IVF Baby And Kanye West Has Little To No Say In The Matter!
06/14/2017
Kylie Jenner Renews Boob Job Rumors Again! She Posed In A Tiny Yellow Bikini; Check Out The Video!
06/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *