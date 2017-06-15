Kylie Jenner Is Proud That Kim Kardashian Is Copying Her Makeup Line, But She Wishes She Would Stay In Her lane

Two can play the cosmetics game! Kylie Jenner is impressed that Kim Kardashian is starting her own makeup line. On the other hand, she wishes that her sister would stay in her own lane.

Kylie Jenner has become an inspiration source for Kim, and it seems that the latter really has the be the queen of everything as she just started her own beauty products collection. A source close to Kylie revealed more details:

‘Kylie is proud, she feels like she inspired Kim to get into the make-up game. She never imagined there’d be a day when Kim would be following in her footsteps, it just shows how much things have changed.’

Kim has been teasing her own line of makeup products using Instagram with the date 06-21-17 flashing in the nude blush color that she used in her collab with Kylie’s lip kit line.

@kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

This is a clear hint of the launching date of her products.

‘But there’s still competition between them, Kylie does worry that her big sister will come in and take over. She likes that Kim is copying her but wants her to stay in her own lane.’

We can understand why Kylie is not that happy with Kim copying what she does.

Kim, together with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney dabbed in a makeup collection a few years ago, but it all went downhill as it got tied up in a lawsuit and the sisters eventually lost their interest in it.

Then Kylie carved out a lip kit empire, and this has made her fabulous, successful, and also wealthy.

We can definitely understand why Kim is revisiting a potentially successful new venture to her career.

Let’s hope that there are enough fans of both sisters to keep Kylie’s own line successful while Kim also tries to grow hers.

But what about if you had enough money to buy a single product? Which sister would you choose to buy it from? We will just have to wait and see what Kim manages to do with her makeup line before we can make up our minds. We don’t think that Kim will steal her sister’s customers, on the other hand.