Kylie Jenner Is Planning An ‘Amazing Wedding’ With Travis Scott ‘Very Soon’; Will They Marry Before The Baby Comes?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, and she is also in the middle of wedding planning. According to sources, Kylie wants to marry Travis Scott, but we don’t know when exactly this is going to happen.

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Kylie and Scott are reportedly expecting their first baby, but they have to get married. A source says that while they haven’t tied the knot just yet, Kylie is in the process of planning an amazing wedding.

But will the wedding take place before or after the baby is born?

‘Kylie wants an amazing wedding and wants to be married as soon as she loses all of her baby weight,’ a source close to the Life of Kylie star confessed.

‘She wants her child to have a father that is always there and someone that will make their relationship forever. She has seen her family and her exes deal with heartache and broken homes and she wants to have the family life that is a success. So to be married is something she wants very soon and she will be very excited for Travis put a ring on it.’

The truth is that everyone would be super excited for that as well.

Kylie is allegedly set to give birth sometime in January next year.

#LifeofKylie is over for now but we sure ain't. Thanks for sharing this experience with me Jordy! It's been such a fun adventure. Here are some random behind the scene pics of us while filming these past few months. Love you @jordynwoods A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

It will probably be around the time that her sister Kim Kardashian will expect her own baby to be born via a surrogate mother.

There have also started to pop up ridiculous rumors saying that maybe Kylie is Kim’s surrogate, but such a thing sounds too Sci-Fi.

So if she’s looking to have a wedding after she loses the baby weight, does that mean we’re looking at a springtime affair? We would really love to see a gorgeous wedding special episode on Life of Kylie next season!