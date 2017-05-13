Kylie Jenner Is “Obsessed” With Tyga And Is Sure They Will Get Back Together, Says Insider

It looks like no matter how many times they break up, Kylie Jenner can’t really get over her rapper boyfriend, Tyga. The reality TV star who is about to air her own show this summer, still hopes she and Tyga will end up getting back together.

At least that’s what sources close to the Kardashian clan claim!

According to insiders, even though she was spotted enjoying the company of Travis Scott, “Kylie insists that she and Tyga are just on a break.”

What is even more unsettling is the fact that Kylie still has pictures of him all over the house!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians certainly already know, 27 years old Tyga and 19 years old Kylie have been dating since she was only 17.

Since then, they have been on and off. Are they over for good this time?

One source says that most likely they will end up rekindling their love once again pretty soon.

Besides, from Jenner’s point of view, it’s like they never even broke up!

“Kylie still talks about Tyga as if they are together, and it is obvious to her friends that everything she does right now is to try and make him jealous,” the insider revealed, adding that “She’s obsessed with him.”

Kylie is determined to keep her man close as he is and will always be her first love.

Close pals are certain it’s only a matter of time until they get back together.

Do you believe that Kylie Jenner and Tyga should get back together, or should the makeup mogul move on?

Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment down below!