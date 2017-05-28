FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Estelita Quintero khloe kardashian kylie jenner gordon ramsay brie bella miranda kerr kim zolciak angelina jolie bella thorne tyga Bernice Burgos lisa vanderpump lindsay lohan cher ariel winter kim kardashian mel b jenelle evans blac chyna Reginae Carter blake shelton
Home » Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Is NOT Pregnant, Despite The Latest Rumors

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/28/2017
0
483 Views
1


Kylie Jenner Is NOT Pregnant, Despite The Latest RumorsSource: Tubefilter.com

Contrary to various online reports, we can now confirm the fact that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. The reality star wants to have a big family someday just like her older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, but not shortly.

So, everyone can chill out for now as she is not with child, at least not yet. Kylie is really looking forward to having children one day when she’ll be an actual grown-up and not just a teenager.

An insider said that there is no way that she is expecting a baby now, not Scott’s baby. Such a thing would not be possible.

This being said, we found out that she wants a family, on the other hand, she desires lots of children, but not anytime soon, that’s for sure.

Right now she is definitely focused only on her career and on building her own makeup empire. She is also very interested in her new reality TV show.

Kylie is not currently in the place where she wants to have babies with a brand new boyfriend because she only started dating him just a little while ago and she is much smarter than that, according to the insider.

With such an incredible and skyrocketing career who can blame her for not wanting to slow down?

At only 19 years old you are supposed to be selfish and focus on your own career and life, and you’re advised to dream big.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” Kylie stated in the promo clip that left everyone craving more of the Life of Kylie!

“I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am. I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into,” she continued.

Advertisement

When we see Kylie walking down the red carpet, we see her acting all grown up and professional. She confessed during the same promo that there are two sides of her. “There’s an image that I’m always feeling pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.”

Post Views: 483

Read more about kylie jenner the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian Tells Scot Disick To Back Off Kourtney As Her Romance Intensifies
05/28/2017
Scott Disick Spends Birthday With Ella Ross
05/28/2017
Kylie Jenner Flaunts It All In Stunning Photo Shoot Amid New Tyga Rumors
05/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *