Kylie Jenner Is NOT Pregnant, Despite The Latest Rumors

Contrary to various online reports, we can now confirm the fact that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. The reality star wants to have a big family someday just like her older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, but not shortly.

So, everyone can chill out for now as she is not with child, at least not yet. Kylie is really looking forward to having children one day when she’ll be an actual grown-up and not just a teenager.

An insider said that there is no way that she is expecting a baby now, not Scott’s baby. Such a thing would not be possible.

This being said, we found out that she wants a family, on the other hand, she desires lots of children, but not anytime soon, that’s for sure.

Right now she is definitely focused only on her career and on building her own makeup empire. She is also very interested in her new reality TV show.

Kylie is not currently in the place where she wants to have babies with a brand new boyfriend because she only started dating him just a little while ago and she is much smarter than that, according to the insider.

With such an incredible and skyrocketing career who can blame her for not wanting to slow down?

At only 19 years old you are supposed to be selfish and focus on your own career and life, and you’re advised to dream big.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” Kylie stated in the promo clip that left everyone craving more of the Life of Kylie!

“I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am. I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into,” she continued.

When we see Kylie walking down the red carpet, we see her acting all grown up and professional. She confessed during the same promo that there are two sides of her. “There’s an image that I’m always feeling pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.”