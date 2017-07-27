Kylie Jenner Is Nervous About New TV Show Premiere: She’s Ready To ‘Break Away’ From Her Family

Kylie Jenner’s new show is more like a hobby to her. She sees it as a chance to stand out from the Kardashian pack and to make a name for herself. This is why she is so nervous about the upcoming premiere on August 6th.

No matter how famous you are, sometimes having a big family can be a struggle.

#BALMAINBEATS @Balmain @BeatsByDre #sp A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Kylie now has the opportunity to make a name for herself solo on her upcoming show Life of Kylie, and she’s really nervous about messing it up!

‘Kylie does not want to blow her chance to truly separate herself from her famous family. She sees her new show as her big opportunity to break away from her older sisters’ shadows. Kylie loves her entire family dearly but also wants to make her own mark and brand,’ according to a source.

Well her chance is coming! Life of Kylie premieres on E! on Aug. 6 at 9 pm.

She is feeling extremely proud of everything that she has accomplished, but now it is time to take it all to the next level.

‘Kylie loves that she found success in her own makeup line and hopes she can keep the momentum flowing with her new TV show. She does not want to be forever known as Kim Kardashian’s little sister; she is Kylie Jenner and the boss of her own empire.’

Everyone’s excited about Kylie having her personal show.

And who knows, maybe it’s not such a bad idea that she ends up separated from the pack and if she manages to build her own way in life.

Advertisement

She really has now an opportunity to make a stronger name for herself than she already did until now. We wish her good luck!