Kylie Jenner Is Angry And Sad Over Tyga And Jordan Ozuna Dating Rumors – Thought They Would Get Engaged

Kylie Jenner is said to be angry that Tyga has moved on so fast with Jordan Ozuna because she had hoped after dating on and off for several years they would get engaged by the end of the year, and of course, the whole thing would be featured on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Earlier this year, Miss Jenner, 19, and the 27-year-old rapper went their separate ways after a blowout that involved Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

The young reality television personality became furious over the fact that Tyga sided with his baby mama, Chyna, who was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with Mr. Kardashian for baby Dream.

However, those wedding dreams are out of the window for the dark-haired socialite and fashion designer because rumors have it that Tyga and Ozuna are an item after they were seen holding hands while shopping in Hollywood.

too many moods in one pic A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Miss Jenner has the support of her family as she absorbs the split, but she still feels like she lost a piece of herself.

A source said: “Kylie is crushed that Tyga is with Jordan. Kylie’s family has rallied around her, but she has just shut down.”

jordyns like .. don't do it bitch! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Ths spy added: “Her friends and family are trying to convince her that it doesn’t mean anything.That she made him jealous with Travis and now he’s doing the same thing, but it’s not getting through to her. Kylie had a romantic fantasy in head and thought Tyga would come running back to her with a big gesture to win her over, but sadly that’s not how it all happened.”

The person concluded by: “This is not how she expected this to go down at all.She was expecting him to do something huge, maybe even a ring or a trip to Saint Tropez or something. Now she feels like she’s lost him forever.”

Do you think Tyga will propose as the ultimate romantic gesture to get Jenner back?