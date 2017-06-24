Kylie Jenner Is Already Feeling More Things For Travis Scott Compared To Tyga

Kylie Jenner is moving on with her life and a future where her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, has no part.

The aspirant businesswoman dumped the 27-year-old father of one in March after dating on and off for close to three years; the reality television star is happy to be involved with someone more mature and less volatile.

That person is “Goosebumps” rapper Travis Scott, 25, who is signed to Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West’s GOOD Music label.

According to reports, Kylie’s feelings for Travis are on a different level compared to what she knew with Tyga.

The young woman believes that it is easier for her to be her true self with him. And it also great that he has less personal baggage and drama.

Tyga’s situation with his baby mama, Blac Chyna, was always a huge source of friction with Kylie’s family.

this was a cute night .. ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

A person in the know was happy to open about the changes in the life of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The insider share: “Kylie [Jenner] feels like she is more in love with Travis [Scott] than she ever was with Tyga. That could be down to it still being early days between them, and she and Travis still getting to know each other fully — but she seems the happiest she has ever been. Kylie feels like she is finally in a real ‘grown-up’ relationship, with love, respect, and trust. It is a real eye-opener for her and such a relief to have no constant drama going on.”

miss u A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

This statement is not good for the “Rack City” rapper. However, Kylie is known to change her mind quite a bit when it comes to Tyga.

From time to time, she goes to Instagram and posts something with a hidden meaning and fans always rush to link the message to her former lover.

Scott still has much ground to cover to erase Tyga’s presence in her life for good.