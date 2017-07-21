Kylie Jenner Is Afraid That Tyga Might Leak Their Intimate Videos – Rapper Claims He Filmed Her In ‘Run It Back’ Song

Kylie Jenner is scared and worried that her ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga is going to release a sex video that they did when they were together.

The famous reality television star dumped the father of one in March and rapidly after that started dating 25-year-old Travis Scott.

A source close to Kim Kardashian’s sister spoke to the media and is voicing the concerns of members of her inner circle.

The person has shared: “Kylie and Tyga were obsessed with making personal videos when they dated. There was barely a moment of their lives that they did not capture on their phones, some of which was incredibly intimate.”

The insider also added: “She would hate for certain videos to get out. When they were together, they were madly in love, and they had much fun. But now that the relationship is over, she does not want any of those videos to come back to haunt her.”

Intimate video can mean many things, and the content could be mild. However, the “Rack City” singer has alluded in one of his songs that he recorded something interesting featuring his former girlfriend.

In the song, “Run It Back,” from his new album, Bitch I’m the Shit 2, he left the door wide open about the existence of a sex tape.

He could have been bragging, but he did say: “Reaching for my phone/Let me record that ass/Let me record that ass/If the sh*t leak don’t be mad.”

Tyga is happy to claim in interviews that he does not love Jenner anymore but his friends insist that it is just an act.

Tyga would take the Life Of Kylie star without blinking if he could, but this is unlikely since she appears to be in love with Scott.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, the “Ayo” artist explained: “When you make a decision to break up, you just go different ways. I have love for her, but I am not in love with her. After [the honeymoon phase], you start realizing a bunch of sh*t. It is like that with any relationship.”

The release of a sex tape could make those two even more famous than they already are.