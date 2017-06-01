Kylie Jenner Is 100% Sure Of Travis Scott’s Love And Trusts Him Completely

Poor Kylie Jenner got so used to worrying about Tyga cheating on her that she forgot (or didn’t know at all) what it feels like to trust someone. Now she finally has the security with her new boyfriend, Travis Scott and she adores it.

The 19-year-old is just realizing that maybe her longtime relationship with Tyga was not as healthy as she thought it was.

As a matter of fact, her lack of trust towards him was obvious, and now she finally managed to find someone that she can trust completely and that she can actually rely on.

Travis Scott is making her happy for the very first time because their relationship is built on trust.

A source close to Kylie said that “She is never worried when Travis gets text messages that he could be sneaking a side piece behind her back the way she was often suspicious of Tyga.”

J=Kylie was very young when she first met Tyga, and it looks like she just thought every relationship she will have would be filled with infidelity signs.

But fortunately, this is not the case, and now she has moved on with a real man who loves and respects her and who doesn’t make her question his loyalty.

“Kylie has never been more happy or secure than she is with Travis,” said the insider. “She feels like this is her first real, healthy relationship as an adult.”

She has definitely been through tough times with Tyga, and everybody knows this by now.

On the other hand, they had never confirmed any cheating rumors when they were together, but there have definitely been lots of signs that lead to those rumors.

Some reports said that poor Kylie found evidence of cheating on his laptop back in 2016 and their relationship was derailed after those signs.

Then she caught him messaging a 14-year-old which he claimed it was strictly business.

Advertisement

Let’s hope that Kylie’s idea about love and relationships managed to change and now she knows how to demand better things for herself so that she can be happy! All in all, she is better off without Tyga, that’s for sure.