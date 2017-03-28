Kylie Jenner Ignores Nicki Minaj’s Warnings, Gets Closer To Meek Mill

Kylie Jenner did not listen to Nicki Minaj’s unsolicited advice about Meek Mill being a leech who will want her to pay for the rent and exotic trips.

According to several reports, after the rapper reached out to the young socialite on Instagram via cute messages and likes, she responded by giving him her phone number.

Last week, it was claimed that the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star found the artist attractive but was not sure she wanted to rub Minaj the wrong way.

However, the star, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, pursued in his efforts to get Miss Jenner’s attention and the hard work paid off.

A person, who works for the “I Got the Juice” and “Bad for You” artist, said: “Meek Mill is totally crushing on Kylie. He’s always thought she was super hot; in fact, it was a source of contention between him and Nicki.”

The youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner believes that Mill is the perfect replacement for her ex, Tyga, who allegedly left her for his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Another insider shared: “Nicki would get all jealous and say, ‘She doesn’t want yo old a**!’ But now that Meek is single, he’s going after her hard. She’s just his type: tiny waist and Kardashian booty.”

The source confirmed that Mill, who was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm and assaulting the police when he was Jenner’s age, has managed to get his hands on her number and they have been texting.

The source shared: “Meek scored [Kylie’s] number by private messaging her on Instagram.”

Kylie’s former boyfriend, Tyga, 27, is not happy about the news and is apparently planning a diss track against Mill.

Advertisement

Fans are not sure that Mill is a good match for Jenner.