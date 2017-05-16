FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Has The Hots For Khloe’s Boyfriend And Texts Him Sexy Selfies!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/16/2017
kylie jenner khloe kardashian tristan thompson

Kylie Jenner and her romance with Tyga is complicated, to say the least. But while their relationship is in tatters, it looks like the reality TV star has decided to rebound with an unexpected man – her sister’s!

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, Kylie may have a crush on Khloe’s boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson!

“She’s been texting him sexy selfies and flirting non-stop when Khloe’s back is turned,” the insider claimed, adding that she “gets a huge kick out of it and can’t help herself.”

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may remember, this wouldn’t be the first time the makeup mogul targets one of her sisters’ men.

The insider pointed out that the 19-year-old Kylie has managed to get suspiciously close to many of Kendall’s guys, grew cozy with Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick and even sparked rumors with Kim’s husband, Kanye West!

However, despite all of those instances, it looks like her involvement with the basketball player is different.

The source revealed that Kylie has a huge crush on the man and even told her close pals that Tristan is way too hot for Khloe.

The situation could go sour really quickly, and this could forever ruin the sisters’ relationship, especially because, if Tristan were for it, Kylie would definitely give it a go.

“If he made a move on her she’d totally go there,” the source stated.

To make matters worse, things have not been going great between Khloe and Tristan.

“Tristan dumped his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe, so it’s certainly in his nature to cheat.”

Do you think Kylie should steal her sister’s man or it that going too far?

2 Comments

Wendy Gloria
05/16/2017 at 2:07 pm
Reply

No, she’s definitely got a problem and it won’the get better!


Stephanie Spears
05/16/2017 at 1:41 pm
Reply

When they approved of her taking Blac Chyna’s boyfriend, they thought it was okay, but it only opened up a big can of worms.


