Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Already Held A Private Baby Shower – Check Out The Details

Kylie Jenner reportedly has already thrown a private baby shower. According to PEOPLE, Kylie who is expecting a baby girl with rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott held a low-key baby shower on Sunday, November 12.

This happened just a day after sister Kim Kardashian threw a cherry blossom-themed baby shower for her third child.

The theme of Kylie’s baby shower was ‘pajama party,’ according to the same source who spoke with the outlet.

It seems that Kylie kept the celebration tightly under wraps and entirely off of social media.

All of Kylie’s famous siblings and friends attended her secret baby shower which was decorated with pink flowers.

We hear that Kylie had been planning the event for a while.

Kim decided early last week to hold her shower on the same weekend as her half-sister.

‘It was a last-minute baby shower,’ says the second source about Kim’s shower.

‘Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends.’

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The source also added that ‘Kim was excited to celebrate. She can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. They’re still deciding on a name – Kim asked guests to share their favorite names.’

Regarding Kylie’s baby shower, an insider told E! News that ‘It was a huge production with hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding.’

The same source continued saying that ‘There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage.’

At the party, every guest received silk pajamas and slippers to wear.

‘The food was very elaborate, and there was a lot to choose from,’ according to an eyewitness.

mood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

At the end of the party, a table was set up to allow visitors to make something special to commemorate the big day.

‘Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie. People gave toasts and talked about what a great mom she will be during brunch,’ according to the source.

‘Kylie was sitting front and center listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies ‘R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers.’