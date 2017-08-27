Kylie Jenner Hangs Out With Blac Chyna’s Frenemy Heather Sanders

Kylie Jenner is playing a dangerous game when it comes to her brother’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Blac Chyna. The socialite attended a gender reveal party for Chyna’s frenemy that goes by the name of Heather Sanders.

Sanders is dating King Trell who is basically Tyga’s right-hand man! Heather posted an Instagram photo of her and Kylie celebrating that she’s having a baby boy.

The caption read: “Thank you baby mama, today was beautiful. You’re truly the sweetest. I love you forever… love the way you love #issaBOY.”

Thank you baby mama, today was beautiful. You're truly the sweetest. I love you forever… love the way you love 💙💙 #issaBOY A post shared by Heather Sanders (@heathersanders_) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

To which Kylie commented: “love you love you”

Heather was friends with both the Kardashians and Blac Chyna until the relationship with Chyna went left.

Apparently, Sanders said a few nasty things on Snapchat that were rumored to be aimed at her, then best friend, Blac Chyna. When Chyna caught wind of the comments, she took to her own Snapchat to get a few harsh insults out.

The back and forth went on via social media and escalated to the point where the former besties were threatening to physically fight each other!

Chyna reportedly pulled up on Sanders at one of Tyga’s video shoots but claimed that Heather didn’t want to face her.

That drama has since died down and Heather is now besties with Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie’s closest friend.

It seems like Blac Chyna found the Instagram post shady because she took to Snapchat to vent stating: “B****** wanna be sexy !!!! Cool ! shut up…. and if you see a b**** winning shut ur mouth. Congratulations! IISA BOY”

The situation is also strange because Kylie is clearly still hanging out with those who are in Tyga’s inner circle although she recently said that she feels like she couldn’t be herself when she was dating the rapper.

The “Life of Kylie” star also said that she had to “stay in the house” when she was dating the 27-year-old rapper. However, sources say that Jenner wasn’t seen much while she was with her ex because she was recovering from loads of surgery that’s very apparent in her latest nude photo shoot.

Advertisement

Do you think that the friendship is a jab to Chyna?