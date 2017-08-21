FREE NEWSLETTER
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Her Sizzling Romance With Travis Scott – ‘He Is Obsessed With Me’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/21/2017
On the newest episode of ‘Life of Kylie,’ Kylie Jenner gushed over her romance with Travis Scott, who according to her is obsessed with the reality star. She really opened up about her life in the episode.

Not only did she spill the tea in her breakup with Tyga, but she also swooned over her new boyfriend, Travis.

 

This is probably the very first time that she mentioned him on a public platform.

Speaking with the producers of her new show, Kylie gushed over all the flowers that she recently got from his for her birthday.

Of course, she was referring to a ‘nameless admirer, ‘ but we all know by now that it’s about Travis Scott.

‘Looks like someone’s obsessed with you,’ said a member of the crew from behind the camera. Kylie replied, ‘I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me.’

The makeup maven confirmed that she’s dating Travis right then and there.

‘So you are dating?’ the producer asked one more time just to make sure. ‘I said that?’ — ‘Yes, I have it on camera.’

The clip ended with Kylie excitedly texting someone and smiling as she looked at her phone.

Who knows, she might have been bragging about the romantic birthday gift that her boyfriend got her.

Travis surprised his woman with endless bouquets of flowers and an in-house orchestra on August 10.

But like every good significant other knows, a girl’s birthday doesn’t last a day; it lasts a whole month.

 

The celebration for Kylie began on the first of August.

The hip-hop star kicked things off with a delicious cake and, of course, even more flowers.

‘It was her best friend Jordyn (Woods) that coordinated it all, she cares so much about Kylie and is always doing the sweetest stuff for her,’ according to an insider. ‘And this is just the beginning, Kylie’s having multiple parties and a big trip is in the works too.’

