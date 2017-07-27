FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner Goes Vegan – Here’s What She Ate For The First Few Meals!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/27/2017
kylie jenner goes veganSource: etonline.com

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has decided to change her lifestyle. The 19-year-old cosmetics creator switched up her diet, opting for vegan meals – at least for a while.

The celebrity took to social media this week to post pictures of her healthy food choices.

She shared a photo on Snapchat of corn tortilla shells filled with vegan cheese, tomato and lettuce and a side of salsa.

‘I am trying this whole vegan thing. Vegan Tacos,’ the reality TV star captioned the snap.

kylie jenner veganSource: snapchat.com

On the same day, she also had vegan, raw, soy-free, dairy-free, grain-free nachos and vegan pizza.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may already be aware, the teen got into some legal trouble.

On Wednesday, Kylie, as well as NBC Universal and E!, were sued for copyright infringement over her Life of Kylie artwork.

According to the legal documents used in the case court, the original artist’ legal team notes that her work called Temptation Neon is at the top of Google when someone searches ‘neon lips’ and would be easy to find.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s new lifestyle? Do you think she will stick to the vegan dishes or will she go back to eating animal products?

As for the lawsuit she is involved into – did Kylie really plagiarize the artwork or is all a coincidence?

