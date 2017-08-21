Kylie Jenner Goes On A Bentley Shopping Detox To Get Over Tyga!

During the newest episode of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off, the makeup mogul revealed that she is in a relationship with someone. The announcement comes shortly after her split from Tyga.

Kylie Jenner also opened up about the reason why she ended it with the rapper and confessed she is officially taken once again.

According to her, there was nothing really wrong with her and Tyga’s relationship.

However, she went on to claim that it felt like she was too young to commit to just one man.

Kylie wished she could live life to the foulest and didn’t want Tyga to be the reason why she didn’t.

‘I do not want to look back five years from now and think that he took something from me,’ Kylie explained.

Jenner went on by revealing that after the breakup she stopped filming for a few days and went on a shopping therapy session – for a Bentley!

But despite apparently mourning the relationship she had with Tyga, the 20-year-old is then shown giggling while reading a sweet text from her new man (presumably Travis Scott.)

He even sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers which made the star very happy.

Kylie stated that she hopes her new boyfriend is simply obsessed with her!

At some point during the episode, the younger Jenner sister revealed that one day she’d love to move to a farm with her family and leave Hollywood behind.

Although she even met with a realtor, she ultimately decided it was still not the time to give up her family empire.

Life of Kylie airs every Sunday at 9 P.M. ET on E!