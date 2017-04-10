Kylie Jenner Gets ‘Life Of Kylie’ Reality Show That Will Air This Summer – Tyga Will Appear

Kylie Jenner, 19, is branching out from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians brand and will have her own reality show on the E! channel.

For days, the media has been buzzing about the reality show that is expected to launch this summer with eight episodes.

Life Of Kylie will focus on the teenager’s foray in the makeup industry and how she was able to create a lane for herself.

Jenner’s personal life will also be covered, and many expect it to be the juiciest part of the whole venture. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Tyga, is set to make some appearances as they deal with a complicated relationship.

The aspirant business mogul shared in the following statement: “These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Jeff Olde, a programming expert, who worked on the series for E!, was happy to describe Jenner’s unique appeal.

He shared: “Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

Life Of Kylie might be the future of the Kardashian label as the flagship show is starting to decline in ratings, Kylie’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, has been hard at work looking for new ways for the reality television family to continue to prosper.

Rob & Chyna, which aired last year, followed the same formula but was not able to land a second season because Rob Kardashian is reportedly not interested in returning.