Kylie Jenner Fuels Baby Girl Rumors After Pink-Themed Snapchats

It’s been several months since rumors began circulating indicating Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. She still hasn’t publicly confirmed or denied a pregnancy, but speculation continues to mount. Kylie no longer shares photos baring her midriff and instead has opted for oversized, and baggy sweaters and sweatshirts. She recently shared a series of pink-themed Snapchats that caused an Internet frenzy. Viewers believe the pink-hued snaps mean Kylie is expecting a baby girl.

Some have accused Kylie Jenner and the rumors surrounding her pregnancy as a publicity stunt or ruse that was to help promote the newest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). Recently, Kylie shared snaps of herself buying tampons.

The shopping trip only sparked more rumors and confusion. It appears the only way this rumor will be confirmed will be with the arrival of a newborn.

Kylie Jenner buys tampons sparking pregnant confusion https://t.co/fJaPAfmQNi pic.twitter.com/AVSVq9Aa6P — Zesty Kardashians (@zesty_kardash) November 7, 2017

On Friday, November 10, 2017, Kylie shared a series of photos on Snapchat. Everything was coming up pink including pink nails, a pink chair, a pink Christmas tree and more. Fans were excited thinking they finally had the baby’s gender big reveal.

Her pink fingernails and pink butterfly rings sent fans into overdrive as the post has garnered more than 260,000 comments.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

It turned out that Kylie was celebrating her niece Dream’s birthday. Born to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Dream Renee Kardashian turned one-year-old on November 10.

Kylie Jenner appears to hint that she's having a girl with pink photos https://t.co/G9kq7jWbZz — VULCANETTE DANIELLE (@PortmanDanielle) November 11, 2017

Fans are losing it trying to figure out if Kylie Jenner is pregnant or not. The fact that she hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors shows that she is milking the attention for what it’s worth.

While the public was speculating over the meaning of pink in her photos, Kylie was promoting her holiday cosmetic collection with videos on Instagram.

It seems the only reveal Kylie is planning is her latest addition to her cosmetic line.

holiday sneak peeks with @styledbyhrush @kyliecosmetics ✨ can’t wait to reveal this new collection .. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Kylie Jenner can be seen on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she makes her film debut in 2017’s Ocean’s Eight. Joining her in the movie will be Kim Kardashian-West and Kendall Jenner who also makes her film debut.

Advertisement

What do you think about the baby and pregnancy rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner? Are you glued to every bit of gossip or are you tired of them? Do you think Kylie should make a public statement either denying or confirming them?