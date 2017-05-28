Kylie Jenner Flaunts It All In Stunning Photo Shoot Amid New Tyga Rumors

Kylie Jenner is taking over the Internet on this holiday weekend with a stunning photoshoot.

It seems she had two simple goals on this one, dump most of her clothes and flaunt her incredible physique.

At 19, Jenner is on top of her game. She got rid of 27-year-old Tyga and traded him for another rapper named Travis Scott, 25, who is said to be more talented and comes with less extra personal baggage.

Her makeup business is booming, and she is slowly building a strong reputation in the industry.

Jenner’s reality show, Life of Kylie, will debut in the summer on E!

The young woman is building her own empire in the family business while cultivating her own identity.

The online comments often go in the same direction, she looks ten years older than her age, and she is beautiful or fake.

However, it is hard to tell what she really thinks because she does not like to talk.

This probably helps her brand by adding an extra layer of mystery.

The new show will probably answer some questions. How does she feel about Tyga? Will they ever get back together?

A little hint, those two have a complicated relationship.

They move from one extreme to the other in a matter of hours.

Maybe, all of this is a show, and the drama is created to entertain fans who can never get enough of the numerous twists.

In the most recent development, they are still in touch, and a future together remains possible.

An insider shared: “Kylie and Tyga are still in contact, but things are not completely right between them. While they are living separate lives, they still have feelings for each other. If Tyga put in the effort to get his act together, she would probably take him back — but he is not even trying, which makes her want to hang out with Travis because he gives her the attention she craves. Kylie has a glimmer of hope that Tyga did not give up on her, she just doesn’t want to make the first move.”

R&B singer Usher said it best, “My life, your entertainment. You watch it while I live it.”