FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner brie bella miranda kerr angelina jolie tyga Bernice Burgos lisa vanderpump lindsay lohan cher ariel winter kim kardashian mel b jenelle evans blac chyna Reginae Carter blake shelton Estelita Quintero kandi burruss kanye west t.i. Monica
Home » Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Flaunts It All In Stunning Photo Shoot Amid New Tyga Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 05/28/2017
0
582 Views
0


Kylie Jenner Tyga Back In TouchFashion - Lead Stories

Kylie Jenner is taking over the Internet on this holiday weekend with a stunning photoshoot.

It seems she had two simple goals on this one, dump most of her clothes and flaunt her incredible physique.

At 19, Jenner is on top of her game. She got rid of 27-year-old Tyga and traded him for another rapper named Travis Scott, 25, who is said to be more talented and comes with less extra personal baggage.

Her makeup business is booming, and she is slowly building a strong reputation in the industry.

Jenner’s reality show, Life of Kylie, will debut in the summer on E!

The young woman is building her own empire in the family business while cultivating her own identity.

🍭

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The online comments often go in the same direction, she looks ten years older than her age, and she is beautiful or fake.

However, it is hard to tell what she really thinks because she does not like to talk.

This probably helps her brand by adding an extra layer of mystery.

The new show will probably answer some questions. How does she feel about Tyga? Will they ever get back together?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A little hint, those two have a complicated relationship.

They move from one extreme to the other in a matter of hours.

Maybe, all of this is a show, and the drama is created to entertain fans who can never get enough of the numerous twists.

In the most recent development, they are still in touch, and a future together remains possible.

An insider shared: “Kylie and Tyga are still in contact, but things are not completely right between them. While they are living separate lives, they still have feelings for each other. If Tyga put in the effort to get his act together, she would probably take him back — but he is not even trying, which makes her want to hang out with Travis because he gives her the attention she craves. Kylie has a glimmer of hope that Tyga did not give up on her, she just doesn’t want to make the first move.”

Advertisement

R&B singer Usher said it best, “My life, your entertainment. You watch it while I live it.”

Post Views: 582

Read more about kylie jenner tyga kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
LeBron James May Want To Ban Khloe Kardashian From Cleveland Cavaliers Games During The NBA Finals – Is The Kardashian Curse Real?
05/27/2017
Desperate Kim Kardashian To Get Involved In Politics Following KUWK’s Failure!
05/27/2017
Blac Chyna Hurt By Rob Kardashian’s Statement Seeks Refuge In Tyga’s Arms – Can The Two Dumpees Make It Work?
05/27/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *