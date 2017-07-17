Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy ‘GQGermany’ Shoot – Check Out The Pics!

Even if Kylie Jenner is only 19 years old, her body is incredible. The youngest Jenner is also the latest cover star of GQ Germany. She never looked more beautiful and confident.

The model took to Instagram to show off various pics from her new photo shoot which was done by Mike Rosenthal for a spread in GQ Germany.

One of the sexiest pics is one of her in a super amazing taupe bikini by Lisa Marie Fernandez which runs online for $325.

In the photography, she is showing off her amazing curves and cleavage; she also shows the underboob which has become quite a trend for a while.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also masters the new underboob trend of the summer.

Kylie also rocks a high-cut one piece by Sergio Hudson in another shot, posted by stylist, Law Roach.

In GQ Germany, she revealed what she desires the most when it comes to her new reality show — her first spinoff, Life with Kylie, set to hit E! on August 6.

‘Life of Kylie is much more intimate than Keeping up with the Kardashians; I open myself more. The viewers get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my spare time with my closest friends. I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I am. For me, it feels like therapy.’

She also added the fact that it would be a whole different world without social media, but she also likes it this way.

Her generation grew up with social media, and she seems to be quite happy about this. Even if sometimes she switches off her mobile phone and she just wants her peace, she also likes to hang out online. In 10 years she intends to have a family and stability.